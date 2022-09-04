Alastair Clarkson has confirmed he has approached St Kilda’s Indigenous pair Bradley Hill and Ben Long to join North Melbourne next year.

The admission several weeks out from the AFL trading period adds to several recruiting targets sounded out since the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach was put at the helm at Arden Street.

Clarkson has held informal talks separately with both Hill and Long.

Hill had reportedly told Clarkson he was open to a trade despite having two years left on a lucrative contract.

The Noongar man won three premierships under Clarkson early in his career before moving onto Fremantle.

Clarkson fancied his chances of luring Hill to the Kangaroos after an underwhelming three-year stint at the Saints.

“I think Hilly would look alright in blue and white,” Clarkson said on Fox Footy last week.

“There’s a lot to play out, there’s speculation but I think the game is becoming more mature.”

Long’s move to North Melbourne would appear an easier path, having come out of contract and St Kilda yet to put a new offer on the table.

The Anmatyerre man’s stocks rose this season after playing a career-high 19 matches including a best-on-ground performance in the utility’s final appearance for the Saints, recording another career-high of 27 disposals in the game.

Clarkson has also expressed a strong interest in West Coast forward Junior Rioli, who is yet to accept a new two-year contract from the Eagles.

“Wherever we can bring players into the club that are ready-made and are proven players, we’ll try to that,” Clarkson said.

While recruiting remains Clarkson’s priority, it was his appointment that may have saved the departure of the Kangaroos’ top Aboriginal talent.

Tarryn Thomas had only agreed to a two-year contract extension in February of this year after North Melbourne had been pushing for a deal over four seasons.

But after grieving the loss of a close family member that affected his performance this year, Thomas’s management was believed to have spoken to Gold Coast for a trade.

But the Kamilaroi and Lumaranatana man has been swayed to stay on since Clarkson replaced David Noble.