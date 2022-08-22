Cohealth Kangaroos battled cold, muddy conditions on the hunt for gold up north to Ballarat, going down by three points to the Reclink Bushies on White Flat Oval last Wednesday.

Kicking into the wind, the Kanga’s quickly switched on with three quick goals, with the ball pinging from end-to-end and the scoreboard ticking over nicely.

The oval quickly turned to a mud pit as the weather worsened and the wind picked up.

At the main break, cohealth were one goal down.

Action man Gary Barnett was back on board this game and playing well out of the goal square, kicking 2.1 for the match.

Luke Miles played another solid game and snagged four goals with the highlight being a miracle goal with a classy assist from Gary Barnett.

Jimmy Rose and Beau Branch put on the boots to get among the action in cohealth’s last home and away match, but seemed to have more mud on them than touches.

Jason Watts was doing his special little things around the ground while Jedd Rose was getting down and dirty in the middle for his best game of the year.

Patrick Wright and Glen Scott are fast becoming a midfield force, tapping and gaining regular clearances.

After a long absence Koos and Oscar Kooleman rejoined the team, alongside Koos’ son.

Sam William and Pete Curran played exciting football and were always on the go and shared the ball around to give players from both teams opportunities to kick goals in the true cohealth spirit.

The second half was a tough in the mud as both teams slogged their guts out with the Bushies ending up victorious by three points – 8.9 (57) to 8.6 (54).

Overall the trip upto Ballarat was a huge success with lots of fun and laughter in addition to good old fashioned wet weather footy.

The Reclink Development Day hosted by Essendon Football Club will be hosted next week.