The Colours of our Country exhibition is inviting the public to immerse themselves in the stories, culture and traditions of the magnificent Pilbara landscape and the people who call it home.

The show returns for its 17th year, sharing the stories and customs of the Pilbara by showcasing a vibrant collection of artworks exhibited by Rio Tinto.

Following the success of the inaugural online exhibition in 2020, Colours of our Country will once again return online and coincide with the physical exhibition in Boorloo (Perth), Western Australia.

More than 200 works will be available for purchase during the exhibition from 52 artist from independent artists and participating art centres.

One of the talented artists Yindjibarndi Elder, Maudie Jerrold, is exhibiting her piece Country Bluebells, chosen as the signature art piece for 2022.

“The country bluebell is one of the common flowers growing on the edges of the riverbank and around the edge of hillsides,” Ms Jerrold said.

“It also grows in open plains country.”

Ms Jerrold’s art relates to the landscapes of the Yindjibarndi and Ngarluma Country of the Pilbara, paying attention to the flora of the area and often depicting plants which have medicinal or ceremonial purpose.

Her colourful and intricately-patterned work communicates elements of the Yindjibarndi Ngurra (Country).

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said the exhibition was an opportunity for Boorloo residents to reflect on the cultures of the Pilbara brought to life through art.

“Through our partnerships with Traditional Owners in the Pilbara, we have an opportunity to help share the vibrant cultural heritage of this ancient land with the broader community,” he said.

“The Colours of our Country exhibition is the perfect opportunity for us all to contemplate and reflect on the tens of thousands of years of history that has been brought to life by these amazing artists.

“Western Australians can not only learn about the Pilbara’s rich Aboriginal culture through these magnificent works but also purchase artwork and support Pilbara artists and their communities.”

Colours of our Country has evolved from a pop-up exhibition commemorating 40 years of Rio Tinto iron ore operations in Western Australia, into a high-profile annual event, providing art-lovers the opportunity to connect with Pilbara Aboriginal artists and hear the stories that inspire their work.

The event highly encourages you to take a moment to meet the artist and hear what inspires them.

The event is free to attend and will be running from October 10 to 21, excluding weekends, from 8am to 4.30pm at Central Park on St Georges Terrace.