The Kogi people residing in the mountains of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Northern Columbia, have shared an important message on how First Nations knowledge can reverse the impacts of climate change.

The Kogi people are one of four Indigenous groups including the Arhuaco, the Wiwa and the Kankuamo that occupy Sierra Nevada de Sanra Marta mountain ranges or ‘The Heart of the World’ as it is known.

They are the descendants of the Tayrona – one of the largest and most advanced pre-Columbus civilisations.

Deadbeat Films is working together with the Kogi, non-profit Jaguar Siembra, and streaming service WaterBear on the campaign.

In order to preserve the Sierra, The Kogi needs to buy back their land which was stolen from them, and recover the balance of the ecosystem.

“We devise, we express, we answer questions” Lorenzo of the Kogi people said.

“We can teach the westerners how to care for the environment.”

The goal is to raise 10,000€ ($14,700 AUD) to support Jaguar Siembra’s community projects in sanitation, native forest and sacred site protection and conservation.

Lorenzo said mine extraction and logging of forests was having a serious impact on the environment and the health of humans inhabiting the area.

Continued extraction without the permission of the Mamo (elders) who look after these sacred grounds for hundreds of years is also causing great harm to the community.

“If we harm nature, we are contaminating and making ourselves sick,” Lorenzo said.