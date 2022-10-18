The 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games is a prime opportunity to propel Indigenous tourism into the limelight and, in turn, provide jobs for hundreds of First Nations people.

Part of The Federation of Victorian traditional owner Corporation’s don’t stop now election pitch, office hopefuls have been urged to use the Games to put Traditional Owners at the forefront of Victoria’s cultural tourism industry.

The State has committed to including Traditional Owners in the four host cities, which are expected to welcome thousands of domestic and International tourists.

FVTOC chief executive Paul Paton said the Games’ focus on regional Victoria was an opportunity to bring a unique cultural brand to the global event.

“There are many cultural tourism offerings or potential tourism offerings, across the state that can demonstrate the diversity of Aboriginal culture in Victoria,” he said.

“We have the need to create cultural capacity (and) support the development of creative practices.

“Talking about things that visitors will seek to enjoy and purchase and things like that could be consumed, whether that be cultural items or maybe foods and things like that.

“There are all kinds of effects that the games can leave as a legacy.”

Mr Paton said benchmarks needed to be set to bring more Indigneous tour guides into the industry ahead of the games.

Revival of language has also been flagged, with place and site naming raised for Games locations.

“There are opportunities for all of those important elements of nation building to be partially addressed during the preparation for the Games,” he said.