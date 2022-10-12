The head of a key Indigenous Education body has slammed recommendations made to address school attendance following a New South Wales auditor general report.

The Student Attendance report, released September 27, outlined the attendance rates between 2018 and 2021, revealing a drop from the already concerning 52 percent to 42 percent in that period.

Although numbers fell across the board the numbers for non-Indigenous school kids sat at 70 percent in the most recent period.

A 90 percent attendance was deemed the benchmark for adequate level of schooling.

It also revealed the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous kids coming to school has widened.

The report highlighted the failure of the department to properly address the issue and absence of any “specific strategy to address this gap”.

Recommendations included increased evaluation, re-delevopment of existing framework and transparency in reporting data.

Aboriginal Education Consultative group president and Gomeroi woman Catherine Trindall said the recommendations were “more of the same”.

“If you keep on doing the same thing you’ll get the same results,” she said.

“It needs a whole complete relook at the way that we’re doing it.”

Ms Trindall the system needed an overhaul to shift the narrative from blaming kids and parents to placing more onus on the schools

“We need to hold our teachers accountable in terms of how well do you know your students, how well do you know their engagement, how well do you know their story,” she said.

“(They need to be) able to have flexible enrolment for sorry business, for celebrations and for birthdays and anniversaries for our kids because it’s just the way we are, as opposed to being marginalised.

“I’ve never met one parent, regardless of race, creed, or colour to say that they did not want the best education for their child.”

Ms Trindall said she was confident the new Federal Government could spur change.