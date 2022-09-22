Two adult prisoners were on the roof of the children’s detention unit at Casuarina for more than one hour on September 5, it was revealed in WA parliament Wednesday.

The controversial decision to move a group of detainees, including Indigenous children as young as 14, to a stand-alone unit at a maximum security adult prison has drawn widespread criticism.

The West Australian government has repeatedly given assurances the children would not come into contact with the adult prisoners.

On September 15 National Indigenous Times asked the Department of Justice to confirm reports that adult prisoners had climbed onto the roof of Unit 18.

The Department refused to confirm or deny the incident had occurred.

“The Department of Justice takes its obligations very seriously to ensure that young people detained at the Unit 18 facility do not have contact with any adult prisoners,” a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday in parliament Greens MLC Brad Pettitt asked the parliamentary secretary representing corrective services minister Bill Johnston about the incident.

The government confirmed two men had climbed on to the roof and were there for one hour and 12 minutes.

“There was no interaction at any time between the adult prisoners and the youth detainees,” they said.

“Detainees were secured in cell for the duration of the incident.”

In early August it was revealed in parliament there had been 13 self-harm incidents and three suicide attempts in Unit 18 between 20 July and 8 August.

Earlier this month a fire broke out in the Unit and at least one parent said she had been unable to contact her son in the aftermath of the incident to confirm his wellbeing.