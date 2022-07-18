A coronial inquest launched today will examine the deaths of three Indigenous women in 2019 who were allegedly denied adequate medical care at Doomadgee Hospital in north-west Queensland.

Betty Booth, Shakaya George and Adele Sandy had severe rheumatic heart disease and died after seeking treatment at the hospital.

In March the ABC’s Four Corners program reported on the circumstances surrounding the deaths and found that Doomadgee Hospital had a track record of failing to follow basic medical procedures and keep up-to-date records of some patients’ medical history.

Ms Booth and Ms George were only 18 and 17 at the time of their deaths.

The inquest is investigating: the cause of the deaths, and when, where and how the victims died; the adequacy of health services provided by Gidgee Healing at Doomadgee; the adequacy of care provided by Doomadgee Hospital to the deceased persons, with emphasis on the six months prior to their deaths; and the adequacy of screening for rheumatic heart disease and the public health, education/prevention and follow up provided in Doomadgee regarding acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease.

North West Hospital Health Service chief executive Craig Carey claimed in March that the deaths did not indicate the system was broken.

However, a whistle-blower had already made complaints to Queensland’s Health Ombudsman alleging cost-cutting at the expense of patient care.

Community leader Alec Doomadgee told the ABC people are “sick of excuses”.

“We want changes. I’m sick of burying my people,” he said.

Ms Booth presented at Doomadgee Hospital in August 2019 with a cough, fever and vomiting and was given paracetamol and turned away.

It was the first of several visits to the Doomadgee and Townsville hospitals where it is alleged she did not receive proper medical care, and within one month she was dead – shortly after being turned away, again, from Doomadgee emergency department with painkillers.

Ms George and Ms Sandy, 37, faced similar experiences before their deaths in the same year.

Family members of the three women will have their voices heard by the inquest but local residents told the ABC they are sceptical about any outcomes from the inquiry resulting in accountability and meaningful change.