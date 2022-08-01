A new health and wellbeing campus designed by a local Indigenous corporation has been announced on Yawuru owned-land in Broome.

WA Premier Mark McGowan in Broome on Sunday announced an $8m investment to build Yinajalan Ngarrungunil (Care for People), Broome Health and Wellbeing Campus, to be developed on Nyamba Buru Yawuru land.

The campus aims to adhere to Yawuru Elders’ visions to deliver culturally appropriate care to the Broome community.

Nyamba Buru Yawuru chief executive Nini Mills said the campus would support physical, emotional, and mental health to help Yawuru people feel resilient and empowered.

“This aligns with the Yawuru strategic vision for a sustainable future, including Mabu buru (healthy country), and mabu ngarrungunil (healthy people), for mabu liyan (good wellbeing),” Ms Mills said.

“Yawuru have developed a very clear vision and strategy to build a sustainable and successful Yawuru community, which in turn helps build a more sustainable and successful Broome.”

NBY will manage campus development with support from the State Government.

The campus will include renal facilities, partially funded by the Federal Government.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said the centre would provide qaulity care for Yawuru people and other groups.

“The concept of delivering a wide range of health and health aligned associated services on the one campus is unique and should provide benefits to the wider community across the region in future,” he said.

It will be located on Dora Street, occupied in part by Southern Cross Care WA’s Germanus Kent House aged care facility, Bran Nue Dae respite centre, and MercyCare’s Broome short-stay accommodation for Aboriginals people.