The Larrakia Development Corporation has secured waterfront land adjacent to Darwin’s sacred Stokes Hill site to develop the planned $40 million Larrakia Cultural Centre.

It comes as an agreement is finalised between the Larrakia Development Corporation and the Northern Territory Government.

The agreement approves a grant of Crown land, valued at $16.9 million to the Larrakia Development Corporation to develop the Larrakia Cultural Centre.

Larrakia Development Corporation chief executive Nigel Browne said the centre will benefit both Larrakia people and the broader community.

“The development of the Larrakia Cultural Centre is a primary example of the Larrakia Development Corporation developing a centre that has a focus on creating economic and social benefits for Larrakia people and the community at large,” he said.

The agreement has been a long-term process, with the Larrakia Development Corporation in negotiations with the Northern Territory Government to find a suitable site for the cultural centre since 2005.

Mr Browne said securing the agreed site at Stokes Hill is of cultural and spiritual significance to Larrakia people.

“The negotiations to acquire freehold took longer than anticipated, but is a significant transaction, not only for the fact that we, as saltwater people, will have a permanent presence in the immediate vicinity of one of our last remaining sacred sites, but the transfer also signifies the formal extinguishment of our last Native Title rights, which had been secured as part of the Larrakia Native Title claim in the late 1990s,” he said.

“Our elders, those who fought so long for Larrakia rights, this is one of their greatest legacies.”

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the centre will have long-term benefits for Larrakia people.

“The development of the Larrakia Cultural Centre will provide an important opportunity not only to celebrate the cultural history of the Larrakia people on sacred land, but to have a designated legal structure for the benefit of future generations of the Larrakia people,” she said.

“The strong support for this project from First Nations peoples, businesses and communities demonstrates that working together with local communities can deliver more opportunities and jobs for remote communities.”

The Larrakia Cultural Centre is a key commitment of the Darwin City Deal, a joint 10 year partnership between the Australian Government, Northern Territory Government and the City of Darwin.

Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles said the landmark project will provide locals and visitors with greater opportunities to learn about Larrakia culture.

“We know that one of the many reasons that people come to the Northern Territory is for an authentic Aboriginal cultural experience that is like nowhere else,” she said.

“This land transfer will enable Larrakia Development Corporation to build a home in Darwin City for the Larrakia people, as Darwin’s first people, to preserve and share their rich story, culture and language with locals and visitors alike.”

The Larrakia Cultural Centre will be managed by the Larrakia Development Trust, the only trust of its type which is inclusive of all Larrakia families and individuals.