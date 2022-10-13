Torres Strait Islander and Yidinjdji man C’Zarke Maza has been reappointed to the role of Queensland’s Commissioner (Meriba Omasker Kazipa Kazipa).

Commencing the inaugural position in July 2021, Commissioner Maza has established a Cultural Recognition Order application process so that Torres Strait Islander traditional child rearing practices are legally recognised.

After engaging with families and community about accessing the Cultural Recognition Order process, eight CROs have been made so far with additional applications currently under consideration.

Commissioner Maza said after promoting Cultural Recognition Orders throughout the Torres Strait Islander community there has been a large number of enquiries and a gradual increase in applications.

“Many significant steps have been undertaken to-date in promoting and raising awareness about the legislation among Torres Strait Islander communities and supporting families in making applications for Cultural Recognition Orders,” he said.

“I am pleased to say hundreds of Torres Strait Islander people have been assisted with their enquiries by the Office of the Commissioner.

“As community awareness and confidence in the scheme continues to grow, applications have been steadily increasing.”

In announcing Commissioner Maza’s reappointment, Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said Mr Maza’s extensive legal experience and strong understanding of Torres Strait Islander culture made him well suited to the role.

“Mr Maza has extensive experience in law, advocating for, and engaging with, Torres Strait Islander peoples; and as a Torres Strait Islander person has a deep understanding of the diversity and sensitivity of traditional child rearing practice,” he said.

“With his reappointment to the role, the Commissioner can ensure continuity in the important and sensitive work undertaken since commencing in the role.”

Minister Crawford said Mr Maza’s reappointment would ensure the legal and cultural benefits of Cultural Recognition Orders would continue in the Torres Strait Islander community, whilst also promoting reconciliation in Queensland.

“There are many cultural and legal benefits of a Cultural Recognition Order recognising Ailan Kastom (island custom) child rearing practice, including the issuing of a birth certificate that reflects a child’s cultural identity and lived experience, making life achievements such as school enrolment, participating in sport and getting a driving licence, much easier,’’ he said.

“This reappointment will ensure that children who have grown up under Ailan Kastom child rearing practice and their parents can continue to apply to have their legal identity match their cultural identity and lived experience.”

“The legal recognition of Torres Strait Islander traditional child rearing practice is one way we are promoting reconciliation in Queensland, demonstrating that culture can be protected in law.”

The Queensland State Government will commit an additional $3 to the Office of the Commissioner over the next two years, funding that will further improve the wellbeing of Torres Straight Islander families and communities.

“With Torres Strait Islander families and their children that have been granted cultural recognition orders, I can attest that this process has been life changing,” Commissioner Maza said.

“When granting a cultural recognition order, it has been the greatest pleasure to witness the meaningful healing and social and emotional wellbeing that this process provides.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to continue the good works of the Commission and look forward to improving and expanding on our work with Queensland’s Torres Strait Islander’s.”