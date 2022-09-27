An exceptional batting performance from D’Arcy Short has helped the West Australian men’s cricket team begin their Marsh One-Day Cup campaign with success, deafeating Scott Boland’s Bushrangers by five wickets.

Short (90) and Josh Philippe (100) combined for a 166-run opening stand to help the Warriors chase down Victoria’s 274-run target.

Short’s innings included 11 boundaries including a six, an anchor innings that ended on the last ball of the 43rd over with Western Australia only requiring a further 25 for victory.

Boland went wicketless in the match, however finished with economical figures of 0-38 from his 10 overs.

Earlier in the match Short was expensive from his three overs of left arm leg-spin, finishing with figures of 0-26.

Andrew Tye was the pick of the Western Australian attack, finishing with impressive figures of 4-54 from his 10 overs.

Round 1: Victoria 3-158 defeated New South Wales 7-277

Earlier in the round the Bushrangers began their campaign with success, defeating New South Wales by seven wickets in a light-affected game at St Kilda’s Junction Oval.

Opening the bowling for Victoria, Boland finished with figures of 1-41 from 10 overs, dismissing Jack Edwards 11 (13) late in the Blues innings.

The Gulidjan man has only represented Victoria in white-ball cricket twice in the past two seasons, with his focus predominantly being on red-ball cricket when playing for Victoria.

Daniel Hughes 117 (128) was the standout performer for the bat for New South Wales.

Round 1: South Australia (8-278) defeated Queensland (10-217)

Worimi quick Brendan Doggett was missing from South Australia’s side as they opened their Marsh One-Day Cup tournament with a victory over Queensland at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

The Redbacks’ key paceman recently sustained a medium-grade hip flexor strain whilst bowling at pre-season training, and will miss part of both the One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield seasons.

South Australia’s attack were still too strong for Queensland despite being without spearhead Doggett, largely thanks to spells from Henry Thornton (3-55), Harry Conway (2-37) and Ben Manenti (2-37).

Bulls’ batters Sam Truloff (49) and Matt Renshaw (43) got starts in the chase, however the Bulls were bowled out in the 47th over, falling 61 runs short.

Earlier in the match multiple batters contributed to the Redbacks competitive total, including Travis Head (47), Nathan McAndrew (55) and Ben Manenti (60).

Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Renshaw and Mitch Swepson each took two wickets for the Bulls.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Round 2