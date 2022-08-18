D’Arcy Short has again shown his class in the Darwin’s Top End T20 Tournament, leading his team with the bat for the second consecutive match.

He scored a game-high 69 off 52 balls in the Territory’s round seven loss against the Melbourne Stars academy in Wednesday’s day-night fixture.

After being set a victory target of 161 at Darwin’s DXC Arena, Short came out in damaging fashion, striking three boundaries and two sixes within the first five overs of the chase.

Striking further seven boundaries with an overall innings strike rate of 132.69, he looked a class above a Renegades attack that included the likes of Big Bash mainstays Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland and Jack Prestwidge.

Short looked to have the Territory’s innings in control on-track for victory at 1-109 after putting on as partnership of 49 with number three Antum Naqvi, however a game-winning innings wasn’t to be for the 32-year-old.

After advancing to play and miss at a back-of-a-length ball that looked to stay low from off-spinner James Seymour, Short was left well out of his ground.

The Territory lost innings momentum after his dismissal halfway through the 14th over, unable to form another stable partnership to chase down the required 52 runs from 38 balls.

They eventually falling 13 runs short, finishing at 5-147.

Short leads the tournament for aggregate runs, having scored 113 at an average of 37.67 across three innings.

The Territory’s final round match is against Papua New Guinea on Friday, which poses as a must-win for the Territory to have any hope of playing in Sunday’s final.