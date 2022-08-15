A match-winning innings from D’Arcy Short has seen the Northern Territory victorious by the slimmest of margins against the Melbourne Stars academy team in game four of Darwin’s Top End T20 tournament.

The Territory successfully chased down the Stars’ total of 8-162 off the second last ball of the match, finishing at 7-163.

Short lead the way in the chase compiling a team-high 42 from 39 balls, an innings which included five boundaries and a six.

The Mitakoodi man batted in his familiar opening position, having been promoted from number four after the Territory’s tournament-opening loss against the Cricket Australia XI on Thursday.

In his traditional aggressive style, Short got the Territory off to a positive start with over half the required runs having been scored upon his dismissal in the 12th over.

The Western Australia and Hobart Hurricanes star also contributed to his sides success with the ball, delivering four overs of economical leg spin for only 20 runs earlier in the match.

It is the first time that Short, a Territory local, has represented the Northern Territory for over a decade.

His last outing in the ochre and black was at the 2010 Australian Country Cricket Championships, a tournament which the Northern Territory won.

Previous to the Championships he also represented the Territory at the Imparja Cup and at National underage championships level.

The Top End T20 tournament is an initiative of Northern Territory Cricket, who in partnership with Cricket Australia provide an opportunity for the best young players in Australia to head north to enhance their game during the sport’s traditional offseason.

The Territory’s next game is against the Melbourne Renegades academy side on Wednesday.