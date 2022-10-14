D’Arcy Short has once again shown he can match it with some of the world’s best cricketers, guiding Western Australia to victory in the second of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against India.

After Western Australia won the toss and elected to bat at Perth’s WACA Ground, Short set the tone for the match for the Western Australians from the outset, compiling a damaging 52 off just 38 balls.

Up against an international quality attack consisting of India regulars Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harkid Pandya, the classy left hander looked at home on the WACA surface, dispatching Ashwin for consecutive boundaries in the 5th over whilst rotating the strike throughout his time at the crease with ease.

In an innings that included 4 fours and 2 sixes, the Mitakoodi man partnered with Nicholas Hobson (64 off 41), in a game-high 110 run 2nd wicket stand.

The pair guided Western Australia to a strong position of 2-125 halfway through the 15th over and looked ready to accelerate into the back end of the innings.

However India recovered with back-to-back dismissals of Hobson (caught) and Short (run out), leaving the Western Australians with two new batters at the crease with five overs left in the innings.

After the dismissal of both Hobson and Short, Western Australia’s remaining batters managed to add an additional 41 to post a competitive 8-168.

India could only manage 8-132 in reply, with KL Rahul (74 off 55) the only Indian batter to score more than 20.

In the first fixture between the two sides earlier in the week, Short scored 8 runs whilst delivering bowling figures of 0-16 in a match that Western Australia lost by 13 runs, unable to chase down India’s 6-168.

The exhibition matches were held as warm-up matches for India ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 Wold Cup, which is being in held in Australia between 16 October and 13 November.

Australia will be looking to defend their title after winning last year’s T20 World Cup which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.