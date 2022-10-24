Darwin product Ambah Kowcun has revealed basketball was never on the radar when she was a child as she embarks on a new season in the US college system.

The Arabana and Tiwi Island woman who grew up in Darwin before moving to Adelaide for basketball last year signed on as shooting guard for Wichita State Shockers in the NCAA Division 1 college basketball program.

Kansas-based Kowcun has been a star performer for North Dakota State College of Science, ranking among the best in the country on several metrics, named a second team All-American by World Exposure Report and sinking the most three-pointers in school history.

Speaking ahead of the 2022-23 season with the Shockers, Kowcun revealed she initially had to be dragged crying onto court by her mum to fill in on a family team.

“My cousin’s team actually needed player so when I was about eight years old my mum drove me straight to the court,” she said.

“I sat on the sidelines and cried and didnt want to play or join in.

“I joined in, played and started getting the hang of basketball and here I am.”

On her Indigenous heritage, Kowcun said she was proud to be part of the oldest living culture in the world and that “everyone back home” was proud of her achievements.

“My favourite place to hangout is probalby in my hometown, Darwin, at Nightcliff Beach,” she said.

“I like to sit around with my family – we eat lots of food and just hang out and have fun and sit there until sunset.”

Kowcun is in her junior year studying at the college basketbal.

The Shockers will play their first match of the season on November 9 against Alcorn State at home.