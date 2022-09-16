Born with a disability that impacted her movements, a former wheelchair basketballer has found new employment in the Northern Territory.

Merranunggu Wagiman woman Natasha Noakes had her first operation at just one week old and had to be flown to Adelaide.

She was born with dislocated hips, referred to as developmental dysplasia of the hip, and bilateral talipes, meaning her feet were turned in, which limited movement of her legs.

But her disability didn’t stop her from playing wheelchair basketball for the Darwin Dingoes.

Now she has been given another chance of growth by working with e-scooter and e-bike company Neuron Mobility.

Since starting as a warehouse support technician at Neuron in April 2022, Noakes has quickly progressed in her role.

Taking on the responsibility for repairing and servicing e-scooters and e-bikes, she has cemented herself as a popular and valuable member of the warehouse team.

“Since I was a kid, I have always wanted to be a mechanic,” Ms Noakes said.

“My mum bought me a bike when I was younger and I would service it all the time.

“I have six sisters and two brothers, and I was always the first one to put my hand up to help dad work on the cars.”

The 32-year-old from Darwin had long aspired to become a mechanic.

At Neuron Ms Noakes is tasked with pulling apart and rebuilding the vehicles to ensure they are safe and in good working order.

Noakes also opened up about the struggle she went through finding a job or landing an interview.

She felt companies only saw her disability, a problem many disabled people face.

“When I was provided with the opportunity from Neuron, I was really happy to see that the company was looking for opportunities for people with disabilities, and I was grateful they gave me a chance,” she said.

Noakes received support from the The National Disability Insurance Scheme and was introduced to Recovery Your Way, which coaches independent living skills.

Recovery Your Way support coordinator Sam Folvig Owner said Ms Noakes always had the confidence to take on anything.

“She is confident trying new things and continually developing and progressing her skills,” he said.

“It is heartwarming to see that this opportunity has also enabled Tash to develop work friends who are genuine and provide the encouragement that Tash needs.”

Neuron Darwin operations manager Kash Abeyrathne said Ms Noakes had the ability to make everyone in the workplace smile.

“Tash’s skills continue to progress and she is now a fantastic bike mechanic and has started expanding her job to work on our e-scooters,” he said.

“Tash is a fast and thorough worker, and a great person to have on the team.”

Upon being employed, Noakes, has recently started being a safety ambassador at Neuron’s ScootSafe events, where she helps bring awareness of the impact of irresponsible riding and parking can have on others.