Yorta Yorta elder and former NAIDOC sportsperson of the year Aunty Pam Pedersen has followed in her father’s footsteps, named as honouree acknowledging her contributions to community and football for this year’s AFLW Indigenous round.

Monday’s round launch at the Art Gallery of South Australia paid homage to the meteoric rise of the women’s competition, celebrating their journey, custodians and community minds in developing the game.

The daughter of Aboriginal pastor and men’s AFL Indigenous round namesake Doug Nicholls, Aunty Pam’s experience made her the right fit for the position, AFL inclusion and social policy executive general manager Tanya Hosch said.

“We’re truly proud to have Aunty Pam as this year’s honouree and we know that the football community will be pleased to see her recognition,” Ms Hosch said.

“This is the third season we’ve have had an official Indigenous Round for the women’s competition, which is a powerful platform in highlighting the importance of understanding inclusion and respect of Indigenous peoples and cultures, which will always be prominent in our game.

Aunty Pam has served on the boards of numerous Indigenous committees, including the Carlton’s reconciliation action plan advisory board and Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round organising committee and an extended career in the justice system and children’s courts.

She previously competed at the Worlds Masters Games in swimming and took part in the baton relay ahead of the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Following the inclusion of Essendon, Hawthorn, Sydney and Port Adelaide’s sides into the women’s competition, the upcoming Indigenous marks the first 18-side full fixture First Nations recognition in line with the men’s game.

On Sunday Port Adelaide unveiled their debut Indigenous guernsey.

Sisters Jakirah and Tikana Telfler, former Port Indigenous schools program participants and now club employees, showcased the club’s cultural ties featuring a karis (emu) that once roamed at their Alberton Oval base and representation of women with a rock pool incorporated into the design.

In a symbolic gesture, all elements point to the forward trajectory of the club.

“Knowing the significance of this historical guernsey design came with great responsibility,” the pair said.

“But we know the story and the spirit of this place, it’s our country.

“We were humbled to be asked.

“Journeying through this design, we learned that our great-grandfather Howard Abbott, was the leading goal-kicker for Port Adelaide in in 1939, and now three generations on, our guernsey will be another historic moment.”

Port Adelaide don the jumper for the first time for their tie against Carlton on Sunday.

The AFLW Indigenous round kicks off with the Western Bulldogs facing Fremantle at Melbourne’s IKON park on Friday.