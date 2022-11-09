Three new faces will advise on cultural heritage protection in Tasmania with Dave Mangenner Gough, Lyndon O’Neil and Theresa Sainty appointed to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Heritage Council.

A Trawlwoolway man descended from Bungana (chief), Manalargenna’s oldest daughter, Woretemoeteyenner of North East Tasmania, Mr Gough is a celebrated artist, curator and cultural practitioner.

He has previously served on the Tasmanian Aboriginal Heritage Council, is a Cultural Advisor to the University of Tasmania and has recently become a published children’s author.

Mr Gough is the chair of Devonport’s Tiagarra Tasmanian Aboriginal Cultural Centre and is actively involved in protecting Aborignal heritage sites around Tasmania.

Trawlwoolway man Lyndon O’Neil, again a descendent of Manalargenna’s oldest daughter Woretemoeteyenner has also been added to the Council.

Mr. O’Neil has worked as a therapeutic mentor for at-risk, disengaged, and children living with trauma, having previously received the Tasmanian Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award for his work.

He is passionate about engaging with all Tasmanian Aboriginal people, the wider community, the corporate world, and government on environmental and cultural matters.

Mr O’Neil embraces all Tasmanian Aboriginal people as an active member and treasurer of the Melythina Tiakana Warrana Aboriginal Corporation.

Pakana woman Theresa Sainty is the Council’s third appointment.

Her Indigenous heritage originates from a large extended family from Flinders and Cape Barren Island and also has ancestral connections to the north-east coast of mainland Tasmania.

Ms Sainty is an experienced Aboriginal linguist, having consulted for the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre since 1982 and Hobart’s Pakana Tunapri since 2002.

For over a decade she acted as Senior Project Officer – Cultural Understandings/Curriculum for Tasmania’s Department of Education and is currently a Senior Indigenous Scholar at the University of Tasmania.

Ms Sainty has has worked as a cultural advisor on several projects including Roar Film, the National Maritime Museum of Australia, the ABC, Mona and Mona Foma and currently sits on the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery’s Aboriginal Advisory Committee.

Mr Gough, Mr O’Neil and Ms Sainty will join existing Council members Zoe Rimmer, Jeanymaree Wilson, Hank Horton, Joselle Griffin and Camilla Woolley and Chairman Rodney Dillon.

In 2017 the Tasmanian Government strengthened the role of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Heritage Council by making it a statutory body to directly advise the minister on policy and procedures, and promote public understanding and awareness of Aboriginal heritage matters.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch said the Council’s priority would be to provide consultation on legislation in need of change, such as a review of Tasmania’s existing Aboriginal Heritage Act 1975 which occurred last year.

“The overwhelming finding of the Review was that the legislation was outdated and in need of replacement,” he said.

“The Government accepted those findings and committed to developing a new, stronger, Tasmanian Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act as a matter of priority.”

In March of this year a consultation paper on key elements of the proposed new Tasmanian Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act was released for a six-week period of formal public consultation, feedback on which has been received.

“The feedback received has been considered and discussions with Aboriginal people and interested stakeholders are continuing to ensure their views are reflected in the development of an Exposure Bill, which will be released for consultation in early 2023,” Mr Jaench said.

“The Aboriginal Heritage Council is providing valuable input throughout the development of the new Act.”

Mr Gough, Mr O’Neil and Ms Sainty replace outgoing Tasmanian Aboriginal Heritage Council members Rob Anders, Merv Gower, with Greg Brown reappointed.