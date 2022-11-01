Twin brothers and father-son prospects Alwyn and Jayden Davey have raised their hands to follow in their dad’s footsteps at the Essendon Bombers ahead of the AFL’s national draft this month.

Sons of former Essendon small forward Alwyn Davey Snr, the brothers officially nominated to enter the draft as father-son selections 48 hours before Wednesday’s deadline, likely tying them to the club.

A secondary bidding nomination must be lodged to the AFL by November 21.

Per the AFL’s eligibility criteria, the pair scrape through by the smallest of margins after their dad’s 100-game career with the Bombers between 2007-2013 met the bare minimum to set framework for continued family ties in the red and black.

Their uncle Aaron Davey notched up 178 games across 10 seasons with the Demons.

The nominations comes as great news to Essendon footy staff following efforts to get Alwyn and Jayden accustomed to a future at Tullamarine already carved out.

Alwyn Jnr impressed over half a dozen games with Oakleigh Chargers in Victoria’s top Under 18’s competition the NAB league as well as Vic Metro’s undefeated National Championships campaign.

Despite sitting the year out with a knee injury, Jayden is still fancied as a talented small-forward.

Both finished their schooling with renowned footy-factory Xavier College in Melbourne.

Last week Essendon football general manager Josh Mahoney confirmed the club had their eyes on the pair throughout the past year.

“They’ve been exposed and they’ve come down to training, both being able to train with our AFL team at different stages,” he said.

“We’ve been in contact with them regularly through the season.

“They’ve had enough involved with the club, they know that what they’re walking into so they feel comfortable with that.”

The AFL national draft will be held November 28-29.