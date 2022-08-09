A First Nations team has debuted in Queensland’s Vicki Wilson Netball Finals series for the first time in the competition’s history.

Some 24 qualifying schools including a wildcard team competed for the Vicki Wilson Cup and Shield last weekend.

The Deadly Choices First Nations team was selected via a wildcard entry which they now have for the next five years.

Deadly Choices coordinator Brendon Cook said the introduction of the First Nations team to the competition was inspired by Netball Queensland’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

“What we want is our communities to be represented, communities from all over Queensland, and a safe space for our athletes,” he said.

“If we can break down barriers on how people think, as well as develop so that instead of having two First Nations professionals in Suncorp Super Netball we have one in each team, that would be magnificent.”

Cook said the selection process was thorough and took place over a series of months.

“We want to expose as many First Nations players as possible to this level,” he said.

“We had over 100 girls put in an expression of interest for the two teams, with well over half of those trialing at Nissan Arena. It’s been an exhaustive process.”

Though still in it’s infancy, there are plans for a First Nations boys team to compete within the next few years.

Netball Queensland Netball general manager Glenn Dennis said the sport was committed to developing First Nations representation in netball.

“The Vicki Wilson Championship is not only an important competition for netballers looking to progress their playing career, but an incredible opportunity to participate in a challenging and rewarding environment,” he said.

The Deadly Choices First Nations Cup team (years 10-12) placed 12th and the Shield team (years 7-9) placed 15th.