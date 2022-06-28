The remarkable First Nations women inducted into this year’s WA Women’s Hall of Fame are being celebrated in a NAIDOC Week photographic exhibition.

The WA Women’s Hall of Fame 2022 photographic exhibition will open at South Perth Library July 4 and run during NAIDOC Week.

To celebrate, one of this year’s inductees, Wonnarua woman and founder of fashion label Kirrikin Amanda Healy, will be sharing her experience of working in mining and her experience in the high-end fashion industry during a talk at the South Perth Library on July 6.

Also inducted was co-founder of the Miss and Mr NAIDOC program Shannon McGuire, president of the Broome Basketball Association Eunice Yu, First Nations health advocate Janinne Gliddon, and the first Indigenous woman elected to any Australian Parliament, Carol Martin.

Ms Gliddon said she felt empowered to be inducted.

“Women from all backgrounds being recognised for the many contributions and amazing work we do in our communities is empowerment in itself,” she said.

“It also recognises our strengths and resilience and celebrates the achievements we make for the betterment of all women across this State.

“I am who I am because of the strength of my mother, grandmother, aunties, sisters, cousins, culture, friends and work colleagues.”

Before entering politics, Ms Martin grew up part of the Stolen Generation and was removed from her own family.

Martin found her own way back to family, transitioning from a Ward of the State to a State MP.

Although she was the first Indigenous woman to be elected to any parliament, it wasn’t without her struggles.

Martin said she was met with resistance from the then Premier during her initial run.

“I had Geoff Gallop ringing me 20 minutes before I went to give my speech at state admin,” she said.

“And he said ‘look I don’t support your nomination and I want you to withdraw’.

“And I said ‘well if it was about you Geoff I would with withdraw. But it’s not about you.

“It’s about having somebody that’s going to represent the Kimberley. Somebody that lives in the Kimberley and wants to represent the community.”

Upon reflecting on her career, and now being inducted into the WA Women’s Hall of Fame, Martin said she feels like she’s exactly where she is meant to be.

“I think I’m home…I get recognition all over the country and overseas even but to get the position and to be inducted, I was just thrilled,” she said.

“I was the first Aboriginal woman elected to any parliament in Australia and I was the first to be elected in the Kimberley and now there are five.”

