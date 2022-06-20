A deadly new program is being established in Far North Queensland and the Northern Territory offering Indigenous women pathways to sustainable employment.

Aimed at women aged 18 to 55, the Deadly Women Program aims to provide training to First Nations women who will graduate with a Certificate One in Workplace Skills and Certificate One in Tourism (Australian Indigenous Culture).

The program is run in partnership with the INLOC Group and the Reef and Rainforest Research Centre.

It’s aims are to improve job creation, economic security, workforce participation, women’s leadership, safety and international engagement for Indigenous women.

RRRC program director and Kuku-Yalanji woman Lydia Miller said the program arose to provide training to women living in remote areas.

“Women in this particular region were not having access to courses of study that enabled them to enter into the workforce, or to be job ready because those opportunities weren’t available,” she said.

“Part of the development of this particular program has been about thinking of those particular barriers and challenges and what will afford women an opportunity to develop skills.

“To optimise what are already competencies that they have within communities, to formalise their experiences and also to be in a community to deliver it so we weren’t asking people to travel to what is some of the epicentres within regions.”

Initial interest from First Nations women has been positive and is continuing to grow.

Ms Miller said the program has been tailored to suit women who may have parental and cultural responsibilities, but are still interested in building skills within their community.

“Women have spoken to us about the desire to be entrepreneurial that is doing natural resource harvesting and being able to go to the next step which is either see that manufactured or to understand the business model for it,” she said.

“The other is participation in the tourism industry for the far north and North Queensland.

“The tourism economy is really important and because it affords cultural tourism experiences that can be an area where communities start to look at what assets they have so they can participate in the tourism economy.

“When we will see the emergence of the visitations from the 2032 Olympics, we really hope in this nine year period we actually see growth within communities to be able to take advantage of those unique opportunities.”

Applications for the traineeship close June 30.