Essendon’s first Indigenous board member, Dean Rioli, says he is undaunted by recent shake-ups at the club and excited to see what lies ahead following his appointment to the position on Friday.

Rioli, who played 100 AFL games in the red and black between 1999-2006, will also act as chair of the Bombers’ national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory council.

Reflecting on the club’s long history of celebrating Indigenous talent Rioli said he’s delighted with the historic move.

“The Essendon football club has been huge for Aboriginal people and the Aboriginal players that have played here,” he said.

The next step is adding backbone to the council with representatives from states and territories outside of Victoria.

Rioli hopes it will bolster the club’s plans to create greater AFL pathways and investment in community.

The good news follows a tumultuous period at Tullamarine.

A horror season on-field brought an intensive review and appointment of new head coach, Brad Scott.

Despite recent blows the 44-year-old looks forward to the Essendon’s next chapter.

“The current board, they’re so aligned,” Rioli said.

“It’s been a rough few years at the football club from the outside looking in.

“Meeting all the board members individually and having these conversations I’m just so excited with the direction.”