New South Wales is letting down First Nations people, trailing well behind other states in addressing key issues affecting their lives and outcomes.

That’s the opinion of longtime activist, Wiradjuri and Badu Island Woman and secondary teacher Lynda-June Coe.

When the Greens confirmed their preselection candidates ahead of the 2023 State election last week Ms Coe’s name was on the ticket.

With a spot in the Legislative Council in her sights, Ms Coe said it was time to stir meaningful change for her people in line with other corners of the country.

“I would like to see the start of a conversation towards a push for treaty here in New South Wales,” Ms Coe said.

“we’ve (new south wales) stood back in terms of launching that conversation here.

“If I am successful, I will definitely pursue that path as well as addressing First Nations sovereignty within that dialogue.”

Ms Coe said the Indigenous housing crisis had also been pushed aside.

Hailing from Bathurst via Cowra, Ms Coe’s family have long been stalwarts of First Nations activism.

The fire in her belly to make a difference comes as no surprise.

“It does stem from obviously a family who have been at the forefront of the Aboriginal political movements since the 1960s and seventies,” Ms Coe said.

“I’m essentially stepping into the role of inheriting that legacy, of making sure that our communities are at the forefront of environmental justice as well as the issues that plague our communities here in New South Wales.”

The injustice endured by the community as a direct consequence of Aboriginal deaths in custody sits firmly on her agenda.

Trying to ease the grief inflicted is the Dhadjowa Foundation, who Ms Coe works for part-time, a grassroots organisation providing culturally appropriate support to the families impacted.

The group has been continuously critical of the failure to implement recommendations of the royal commission carried out in 1991, a criticism shared by Ms Coe.

“Those recommendations have been shelved for 30 plus years,” she said.

“I’m going to be building on the work of the Greens and ensuring that governments are held to account based on those inquiries.”

As a member of the Greens, Ms Coe fholds strong opinions on environmental concerns, particularly those impacting Indigenous people whose cries she said fall on deaf ears.

She wants to see First Nations voices and representation not only heard, but taken seriously.

“We are still struggling to get to the table in holding governments to account,” she said.

“These impacts, especially with coal and coal seam gas, it falls into a bigger conversation around climate justice, and environmental justice for First Nations, but we know that that desecration of countries is interlinked to cultural genocide.

“I really want to amplify that trajectory if we don’t intervene now.”

May’s Federal election saw a ‘Green wave’ with the party claiming a record four seats.

Ms Coe hopes this has set a precedent for NSW’s constituents to follow come March next year.