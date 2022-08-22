The second hearing of an inquest into the deaths of three young Indigenous women in Queensland has exposed underlying racism in the state’s health system, a close relative and community leader says.

A coronial inquest began in July examining the deaths of three women, referred to as Kaya (17), Ms Sandy (37) and Betty (18), who were allegedly denied adequate medical care at Doomadgee Hospital in north-west Queensland.

The three women had severe rheumatic heart disease and died after seeking treatment at the hospital.

Betty presented at Doomadgee Hospital in August 2019 with a cough, fever and vomiting and was given paracetamol and turned away.

It was the first of several visits to the Doomadgee and Townsville hospitals where it is alleged she did not receive proper medical care.

Within one month she was dead, shortly after being turned away again from Doomadgee emergency department with painkillers.

Kaya and Ms Sandy faced similar experiences before their deaths in the same year.

Paediatric cardiologists Robert Justo and Ben Reeves told the coroner’s court rheumatic heart disease screening in the region was underfunded.

The inquest heard there were problems with staff communication, lack of staff, funding and resources in Doomadgee.

Waanyi, Garawa and Gangalidda lore man Alec Doomadgee, a close relative of two of the women, said on Friday the inquest had provided “confirmation” the system was failing Indigenous people.

“There is dysfunction, there is a lack of accountability,” he said.

“The health system and the hospitals in Aboriginal communities are out of their depth to deal with Aboriginal health care, and the fact of the matter is they don’t care, because they believe they are dealing with people who are beneath them.

“The attitude, the underlying racism is leading to our people’s deaths.”

Mr Doomadgee said no hospital or State health representatives had taken responsibility for the events leading to the women’s deaths.

“All these people are pointing the finger at each other when the fact of the matter is it was all of them,” he said.

“It took a lot of strength for our family to continue to fight for two years to bring it to the forefront of a coronial inquest.

“If we can use our experience of what happened to our mob and that can bring about change right across Queensland and Australia in terms of how people deal with Aboriginal people who present to hospital, then the last two years were worth it, the struggle and the pain was worth it to bring change for our people.”

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the department did not tolerate racism and would take immediate action against any instances of it occurring.

“Every change we implement must close the gap and work to reduce inequality, which is why we are introducing our inaugural First Nations Health Equity Strategies,” she said.

“The strategies are being designed in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to increase access to culturally safe care, eliminate racism and improve the delivery of local health services state-wide.”

The spokesperson said health services would receive funding to boost the workforce and deliver First Nations-led models of care.

The spokesperson said the Queensland government had committed $4.5 million over the next three years to tackle rheumatic heart disease.

“Queensland Health is working with North West HHS to implement actions from its reviews into the care provided to (Betty, Kaya and Ms Sandy),” she said.

“Actions being progressed to date include increasing clinical knowledge and tools, and procedures for screening and detection, which will contribute to consistent clinical care and enhanced cultural capability across all healthcare agencies.”

The inquest will resume in September.