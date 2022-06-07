Melbourne defender Steven May has been handed a one match ban following an alcohol-fueled altercation with teammate Jake Melksham on Sunday Night.

The incident occurred at around 9pm after a dinner with a number of Melbourne players.

The Larrakia man has been sorely missed in Melbourne’s backline who, in his absence, have allowed an uncharacteristic amount of opposition scoring and slumped to consecutive defeats without their floating man in defence.

Concussion protocols forced May onto the sidelines after a nasty hit early in their round 11 loss to Fremantle.

May will miss the premier’s Monday afternoon match against Collingwood as a result of the mishap, receiving a one-match ban from the club.

Demons football performance general manager Alan Richardson confirmed the club was aware of the incident in a release on Tuesday.

“Following a dinner on Sunday evening, Jake and Steven informed us of a scuffle that took place after a lighthearted disagreement between the pair escalated,” Richardson said.

“Both Jake and Steven had been drinking at dinner and are incredibly remorseful that things played out the way they did.”

Richardson said May understood he should not have been drinking at the time.

“The leadership group has recommended to impose a one-match ban on Steven, a decision which has been endorsed by the club’s broader leadership,” Richardson said

“This will make him unavailable for both AFL and VFL selection.

“Steven is extremely remorseful and accepts his actions were completely out of step with the expectations the club and his teammates have of him.”

Both May and Melksham will complete community service work with club community partners to understand their role as role models following the weekend’s events.

“We are proud of the culture we have built over the past few years and while we are disappointed with Steven’s behaviour, we back in his character and will support him to ensure he is armed to make better decisions for himself and the football club moving forward.”

The club statement said May accepted the sanctions.