Gugu Badhun and Kutjala designer Naomi Kamara Collings has made a splash in this year’s Ganbu Marra runway during Melbourne Fashion Week with her swimwear label Kamara Australia.

Collings started in the fashion industry 17 years ago as a contestant on the inaugural season of FOX 8’s Australia’s Next Top Model.

Her transition into design came as no surprise to her peers as she was described by Australian fashion royalty Alex Perry as the most stylish person on set during ANTM.

But it was a diagnosis of melanoma in 2014 which gave Collings a meaningful reason to launch herself back into the fashion industry.

“It was incredibly scary but it put a twist on my journey which has led me here to this point as founder of swimwear brand Kamara,” Collings said.

“My sister and I launched five years ago after we identified the lack of style identity in the sun protection market and renewed sun safety into something cool, sexy and meaningful.”

Inspired by the work other First Nations artists, Collings takes connection to another level alongside her own prints, collaborating with Bundjalung and South Sea Islander Kimberly Engwich of K-Rae designs.

“I’ve been a huge fan of K-Rae’s work for some time and collaborating on this project with Kimberly created something very special,” Collings said.

“Kimberly’s bold style and colour punches align with Kamara’s vibe perfectly, our collab felt instinctive, and it shows.”

Now recognised as a leading First Nations designer, Collings reflected on the importance of programs such as Ganbu Marra runway being highlighted on the Australian fashion calendar.

“Magic happens when we give it the space,” she said.

”Melbourne Fashion Week and events alike provide an opportunity for labels like ours to be seen in the biggest spotlights of Australian fashion.

“Group shows are powerful and important to celebrate and highlight the talent and unique contribution First Nations creatives and designers bring to industry.

“It’s just purely an honour in every way to be involved, we are so grateful.”