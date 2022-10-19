Recently delisted St Kilda tall-man Jarrod Lienert admits he was disappointed to be shown the door by Brett Ratten and puzzled by the Saints’ decision to then cut ties with the coach shortly after.

Lienert managed 11 games with the Saints after joining the club from Port Adelaide ahead of the 2022 season, while Ratten managed three full seasons at the helm following his high-profile replacement of Alan Richardson.

The experienced coach failed to withstand St Kilda’s internal review taken after a disappointing end to the year, ousted with a 50 percent win-loss record from his 68 games in charge.

Speaking on SEN radio Wednesday afternoon, Lienert revealed he was shocked to hear of Ratten’s fate.

“I suppose the review found some things,” he said.

“My personal experience with him, I thought he

was great.

“He had a really good relationship with the players and he’s such a caring guy.

“I was certainly shocked when I found out the news late last week.”

Ratten signed a two-year extension to coach St Kilda in July.

Lienert pinned much of his former side’s drop-off to their inability to replicate the sense of freedom and confidence in their playing style through the first half of the year towards the back end.

The retirement of veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder in August initially presented a chance for Lienert to step up, but it wasn’t to be.

Despite his axing after just 34 senior games, the 28-year-old said he was at “at pretty comfortable place”.

“Obviously I’m a little bit angry that they (St Kilda) haven’t given me another year but I sort of got told a couple of weeks ago and they let me down easy in regards to giving me the news,” he said.

As many as four clubs are reportedly interested in Lienert’s services for next season.

Failing a lifeline from another club, Lienert hasn’t ruled out a return to state football while his body has plenty left in it to compete in high-level football.

Given the clubs absent coaching position, a phone call to return to his recent home from whoever fills Ratten’s spot would come as welcome.

“I was sort of hoping that potentially,” Lienert said.

“Look if the new coach wants to give me a buzz I’d be more than happy to go back to the club.

“I had a really great time there and I was pretty disappointed that my time there was so short lived.”

Lienert is eligible for selection to another club in the upcoming AFL draft period.