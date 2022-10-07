Dharumbal-Yiman Man Trent White bridges gap between culture and modern photography

When it comes to sharing Indigenous culture with the world, Rockhampton native Trent White has a keen eye for exactly that.

White has been photographing professionally for five years, and though he believes he has a lot more to learn, he is already respected as a true veteran.

White has worked with the likes of Sean Choolburra, Willie Tonga, Quaden Bayles, Jemma MiMi, Kotoni Staggs and many more Indigenous Australians.

Like many other Indigenous Australians, White prefers to be immersed by his culture whenever possible.

In light of this, he has been able to build a safe space for clients and become one of the most recognisable Indigneous photographers in the country.

“I focus on different paint styles from clan to clan, and try to keep that part of the culture alive with our unique styles,” White said.

“I enjoy mixing it up with different mobs and also learning things from them and how different clans do things.”

White believes everyone has a gift.

He is a firm believer that hard work and dedication can you far.

“You’ve got to sacrifice things and dedicate yourself to what you’re doing. No one is gonna do it for you,” he said.