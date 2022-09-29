Victoria’s Dja Dja Wurrung people have launched a foray into renewable energy, setting out ground rules for the industry to gain Traditional Owner blessing on Djandak (Country).

Dja Dja Wurrung Elders, Djaara, and representatives of Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning attended the launch of the Renewable Energy Strategy Nyauwi Mutjeka on Wednesday at the Bendigo Tennis Centre.

DJAARA (formerly Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation) chief executive Rodney Carter said the strategy would help heal people, Djandak and climate.

“Long after we have gone, the sun will still shine upon our children, and they will build upon and improve their own energy needs from the foundations we lay,” he said.

“Our strategy sets out a pathway towards a modern energy future cognisant of our ancient knowledge and philosophy.

“The transition to renewable energy is a means of healing Djandak in a contemporary context.”

The Strategy promotes a range of renewable energy programs, incentives and rebates available on Djaara Djandak, including the Solar for Business program, Solar rebate scheme, zero emissions vehicle subsidy and home heating and cooling upgrade.

The strategy seeks to ensure Traditional Owners benefit from renewable energy developments and avoid negative impact to Djandak.

Djaara expects to be engaged from the beginning and at each section of a project from the generation sites, storage and transmission lines to the transformers, distribution and road infrastructure when located on Djandak.

The Strategy lays out a path for partnerships with organisations to enter into a shared renewable energy procurement arrangement.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio she said the strategy would slash energy bills and carbon emissions while advancing self-determination and economic independence for Dja Dja Wurrung people.

“We are proud to have helped fund DJAARA’s inaugural solar-battery project and are grateful for their engagement with Victoria’s Traditional Owner Renewable Energy Program,” she said.

Mr Carter said the organisation welcomed investment in renewable energy generation on Djandak and looked forward to working with industry on renewable energy projects.

“Energy justice for Djaara and all First Nations People underpins our approach to renewable energy, as this is critical for healing,” he said.

“We want to work with companies and government to ensure renewable energy developments on Djandak benefit our people and avoid negatively impacting Country, Native Title, Cultural Heritage, land rights and Dja Dja Wurrung’s Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria.”

Djaara has already installed a substantial solar generation and storage system at its Forest Street offices.

The system and the development of the strategy were funded through the Victorian Government’s Traditional Owner Renewable Energy Program.

This program made $100,000 available for each registered Aboriginal party to support Traditional Owner corporations in designing and implementing their plans and aspirations in renewable energy.

To date, nine RAPs have received funding for a range of renewable energy community projects to be delivered by June 2023.