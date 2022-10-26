Donnell Wallam has clinched victory in her Australian Diamonds debut in incredible fashion, scoring the winner with seconds on the clock.

The 28-year-old made an electric start to her international netball career, scoring her first goal within seconds of entering the match then taking Australia to a narrow victory over England on Wednesday night.

The shake-up to the Diamonds’ line-up following their successful Constellation Cup series against New Zealand was not enough to give the 28-year-old a spot in the starting seven after being named in the side on Tuesday.

The 22-year wait to see a First Nations woman take the court for the national side threatened to extend until Sunday’s match in Sydney with Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich favouring Sophie Garbin at shooter to open the match.

The decision all the more puzzling following the weeks-long expectation Wallam would get her first test cap in Newcastle for the first of three tests against the Roses.

A nervous wait followed Garbin’s put perfect start to the first quarter as the cameras intermittently panned to Wallam on the bench.

The sides entered the first break locked at 14-14 before Australia trailed by a point heading into half time before a back-and-forth third term.

The Newcastle crowd erupted as Wallam took to goalshooter mid-way through the final quarter.

Wallam scored her second goal with a trademark lay-up style shot in a nod to her basketball background.

With each point the noise in the stands grew louder as Australia wrestled back momentum and maintained a slight buffer over the visitors.

England levelled with 38 seconds on the clock before the moment fell on Wallam’s shoulders and the fairy-tale came to fruition.

Wallam shot with extreme precision, no more so than when the ball came to her metres out in the dying moments.

With tensions at a knife edge Wallam again sank a lay-up in unbelievable scenes, Australia winning 55-54.

The entire Australian side embraced around her as the clock wound down.

Speaking after the match Wallam was poised in discussing her performance before giving an emotional insight into a tough few weeks.

“I was relieved to finally get my chance on court,” she said.

“It’s been one of the toughest few weeks of my life so to finally get out there and just play in this dress was just really special and it kind of makes the last couple of weeks feel like a bit of a blur.

“And I just hope that I’m now a role model to the young girls and boys coming through for their turn. It’s been a long time coming so I hope I made everyone proud out there.”

Wallam thanked her teammates and the public for their support through a testing period.

Australia takes on England for the second test in Sydney on Sunday night.