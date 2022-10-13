A new report drawing on international studies urges more early intervention and diversion programs and increased First Nations leadership to reduce Indigenous over-representation in Australia’s prisons.

Wiradjuri woman Carly Stanley released her new Churchill Fellowship report into community-led responses and innovative approaches to combat overrepresentation of First Nations people in the justice system on Wednesday.

Ms Stanley is chief executive and co-founder of Deadly Connections, which works at the grassroots level and advocates justice reform.

She has a postgraduate degree in criminology and 20 years of experience dealing with the justice system.

Ms Stanley’s research took her to the United States where she engaged with community-led organisations working with people in and impacted by the criminal justice system.

“We know that First Nations people of Australia are grossly overrepresented in the child protection child protection and justice systems,” she said.

“This involvement perpetuates a cycle of intergenerational grief, loss, trauma and disadvantage.”

Recent data found Aboriginal people were 12-13 times more likely to be imprisoned in Australia, with the overrepresentation even more stark among children under 18.

Ms Stanley said changing the cycle of disadvantage started with funding community-led initiatives to put First Nations people at the centre.

Her new report explores how the knowledge gathered from organisations overseas is transferable to the Australian justice system.

It details highly developed and trail blazing community-led responses to overseas justice systems and identifies key themes, supported by academic research.

“True lived experience, culture, healing, self-determination and a deep community connection must be the heart and soul of all work with First Nations people and communities,” she said.

Winston Churchill Trust chief executive Adam Davey said governments should take the report’s findings on board.