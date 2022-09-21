Accomplished Western Australian screenwriter and producer, Dorothy ‘Dot’ West has been appointed to the Board of CinefestOZ.

Ms West has extensive experience in print, radio, television and film, and is best known for television projects The Heights and award-winning children’s animation series Little J & Big Cuz.

The Noongar woman is also a recent recipient of the Order of Australia for her service to First Nations media and communications, and is director of Broome-based Goolarri Media Enterprises and Ramu Productions.

Her contribution to the film industry has won her recognition and numerous honours and awards throughout her long successful career.

Ms West her first priority was the inaufural CinefestOz in Broome this November.

“I am excited to be joining such a passionate, creative and hard-working team,” she said.

“I’m especially looking forward to launching the inaugural CinefestOZ in Broome this November and continuing to build the capability of our young Indigenous filmmakers and share our stories with visiting filmmakers and festival goers.”

CinefestOz chairwoman Margaret Buswell said the board was excited to have West join the team.

“Dot’s contribution to the development of Indigenous media and film – particularly in

the Kimberley region of Western Australia – is outstanding,” she said.

“Her experience in filmmaking and industry development is a huge win for the festival, particularly in relation to the upcoming CinefestOZ Broome – a new event dedicated to showcasing Australian and international First Nations content.”

West has served on numerous boards and advisory groups including Screenwest’s Industry Advisory Group and WA’s Screen Industry Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Group.