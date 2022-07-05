The family of Ricky ‘”Dougie” Hampson, a Kamilaroi/Dunghutti man who died after alleged inadequate treatment from a regional NSW hospital, have taken their call for a coronial inquest into his death to NSW Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Hampson’s father, Rick Hampson Snr, joined by sister Anita Chatfield, demanded the state’s Attorney General and coroner acknowledge calls to investigate the “avoidable death” of his son.

The 36-year-old father of eight died shortly after being discharged from Dubbo hospital in August.

“Rather than being properly examined, and given a scan or X ray, our son was sedated, given a cocktail of opioids and painkillers, monitored, discharged and told by hospital staff to go home and simply drink water,” Mr Hampson Snr said.

“He would have survived had he been examined properly.”

The family spoke of how Mr Hampson suffered two ruptured ulcers, torn stomach lining and bowel wall.

They also alleged hospital staff concluded he presented with complications related to cannabis use and tested positive to COVID-19 without being informed or given a mask.

“Next month, one year will have passed since Dougie’s death and yet we’re still waiting for answers as to why he was treated with prejudiced,” Mr Hampson Snr said.

“This is a shockingly common thread amongst my community when they go through the New South Wales health system.

“Unless the health professionals who failed my son are held accountable, Aboriginal people will keep dying from completely preventable causes, because they are neglected and ignored when they present to hospital.

“I don’t want a single more person in our community to die due to gross failures of our health system.”

The family was joined by representatives from the National Justice Project and Greens MP Sue Higginson at NSW Parliament House.

NJP chief executive George Newhouse said systematic issues were impacting the health of First Nations people.

“The language of Closing the Gap looks at things like diabetes rates, or obesity, or attending school,” he said.

“The system doesn’t really analyse its role, or look at or critique its role in adverse health outcomes and the harm that’s caused to First Nations people.”

The NJP provided evidence to the coroner of a report examining medical records and “some of the issues” within Dubbo hospital.

The room also heard no official response had been received from the Attorney General in the 11 months since Mr Hampson’s death.

Ms Higginson demanded an immediate coronial inquest be actioned, and said death’s like Mr Hampson’s would continue without it.

“The system has failed Dougie,” she said.

“We call on the attorney general Mark Speakman to order the inquest, and get on with it.

“Until the truth is told, and we understand and learn what tragically went so wrong, until we know and learn that we can’t honestly prevent this from happening again.”

Ms Higginson later penned a letter to the Attorney General outlining this request.

The NSW Attorney General and Minister for Regional Health on Monday would not comment while the coronial inquest is underway.