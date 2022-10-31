Eddie Betts has started the Northern Territory Football League season in sensational fashion and is sitting in second place on the competition’s leading goal-kicker table.

The AFL champion has booted 15 goals in four games and has been a major factor in Palmerston’s improvement so far this season.

The Magpies have not made the finals in over a decade but currently sit on top of the NTFL ladder after five rounds.

The highlight of both the team’s and Betts’ season was his starring role in Palmerston’s upset six-point win over Nightcliff in Round three.

Alongside Betts that night was a trio of former AFL players in ex-Magpies and Cats utility Travis Varcoe, former Demons defender Neville Jetta and West Coast Eagles 39-game player Ashton Hams.

With Betts booting five out of his team’s ten goals, the success-starved Magpies outworked and outplayed the Tigers, who are a team many fancy as this season’s premiership favourites.

Betts debuted for the Magpies last year and finished the 2021/22 NTFL season with 13 goals from seven games.

He has looked much sharper in comparison to last season and has already increased his scoring output and score involvements.

The ex-Blues and Crows champion currently sits at number three in SEN Fridays in the Top End’s rolling list of top NTFL footballers.

SEN Top End co-host and former AFL player Raph Clarke said Betts’ presence would be lifting the training standards of the young group at the Magpies.

“Eddie one of the best goal-kickers of all time but he still doesn’t miss a training session,” Clarke said.

“He’s still probably the first one on the track helping a young kid before training.”

Clarke said that Betts has helped turn the club’s fortunes, not just at Premier League level, but across all grades.

“He has turned that club around – they’re back with a finals chance this year and probably going for a premiership if they keep it up.

“The teams below the Premier League and the younger kids are up and about and Palmerston are really a powerhouse again with their footy.

“I take my hat off to Eddie for all of that.”

Neville Jetta has also been in outstanding form for the Magpies and is fresh off a 26-touch game at 95 per cent disposal efficiency against Waratah and another outstanding performance in last Friday’s win over Wanderers.