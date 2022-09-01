An Indigenous-led nursery specialising in native endangered plants is weaving culture and training together for school students in NSW.

Founded by Peter Cooley, IndigiGrow employs Indigenous apprentices for its work on the grounds of la Perouse Public School and Matraville High School, in NSW.

“I got into native foods and thought that I could create a program working with our young people on country and working with our local traditional local plants, but also growing our native food” Mr Cooley said.

The nurseries also offer work experience and opportunities for the Indigenous students at Matraville high school, which can lead into apprenticeship.

“We’ve got five young Indigenous kids who are in amazing apprenticeship and they come to work on country everyday and we’re working with traditional plants,” Mr Cooley said.

“Which is culturally really important, we are able to pass on traditional knowledge around those plants and some bush food, some medicine.”

The nursery focuses on native plants found from La Perouse to Sydney Harbour listed as critically endangered.

Mr Cooley said a lack of cultural fire practice was partly to blame for the species’ decline.

“Two of the main reasons why they are enlisted as critically endangered is that we can no longer practice traditional land management,” Mr Cooley said.

“We have a cultural responsibility to care for country and that is what the foundation of IndigiGrow is, Culture and caring for country and passing on traditional knowledge.

“We do that and work with our plants and help get our local species back into the ground on country, and we do that by encouraging the wider public to plant local and endemic species.”

Planting endemic plants also helps provide shelter, food and safety for the wild-life from the smallest insects to the biggest birds.