After witnessing decades of socio-economic disadvantage within Aboriginal communities throughout the Kimberley, Natasha Short has been passionate about positive social change and righting injustices from a young age.

With the encouragement of a friend in 2018 the Jaru woman established Kimberley Jiyigas, a business consulting service for Indigenous women that has grown into a movement of Kimberley Indigenous women passionate about influencing social change.

Ms Short said she was quick to involve other Aboriginal women throughout the Kimberley after establishing her consultancy business.

“I thought well, I won’t do it on my own,” Ms Short said.

“I’ll do it with other Kimberley Aboriginal women who I feel are positive role models and people in the communities who are seen as action takers and people of high repute.”

Ms Short said her decision was based on a perspective of how Kimberley Aboriginal women contribute to their communities.

“I really felt that across our Kimberley community women are our leaders, but they’re informal leaders or they’re in the background and they’re just not big-noting themselves.”

“I thought these are the backbone of our community and these are the community leaders and people who are managing their families are doing all sorts of amazing things on very limited resources.”

“I thought they’re an untapped resource for for the betterment of our community.”

In less than four years Ms Short has grown Kimberley Jiyigas into an extensive network of Aboriginal women throughout the Kimberley that use their range of skills and expertise to provide business services, products to tackle social problems and employment and training opportunities for the benefit of Indigenous communities.

Ms Short said Kimberley Jiyigas’ business consultancy support often acts as a starting point for Kimberley Aboriginal women to enter the business space.

“What we’re doing is planting the seeds of enterprise in their minds,” she said.

“If we can get women with the capital and with the resources and with the support that they need, then we can transform our communities.

“I’ve seen the enormous benefit of it in just a short period of time and how positive it is.”

Delivering services such as cultural and community education, event and program management, leadership and mentoring and business coaching and development support, Kimberley Jiyigas has attracted the attention of many individuals and organisations who have partnered with the movement on common causes.

A recent collaboration was with non-for-profit Young Change Agents on Lighting the Spark, a program which encourages young Kimberley Aboriginal women to solve social problems through business enterprise.

“We talked to young women in our community between the ages of 14 and 24 about how they could solve a problem in our community but with a business,” Ms Short said.

“We asked them, what business could you set up in response to a problem that you’re seeing and how you would you go about resolving that issue.”

Kimberley Jiyigas has also collaborated with the Menzies Foundation and non-for-profit Good Return on the Maganda Makers initiative, a Kimberley Aboriginal women’s-led grassroots initiative designed to nurture, champion and support Kimberley Indigenous women in business.

The initiative has been welcomed by Aboriginal women interested in business entrepreneurship, with business mentors spread out across Kimberley to support them in their various business ventures.

“So far we’ve got 130 Kimberley Aborignal women who are aspiring, emerging or growing in business,” Ms Short said.

“To respond to those 130 women we’ve got eight business builder navigators who are Aboriginal women positioned all around the Kimberley.

“Our ambassadors are positioned strategically all over the place to enable us to have a lot of conversation with different women and just encourage them.

“It’s an online business community whereby women can get away from the lateral violence of other people, criticising them for trying to have a go in business and come into a space where they’re just going to find women who are going to support them.”

Ms Short is attending this month’s Social Enterprise World Forum to discuss business enterprise in the Kimberley and the challenges associated with the region’s business environment.

The forum will be held at Brisbane’s Convention & Exhibition Centre from 28th-29th of September.