Two-thirds of Indigenous children in Victoria are meeting encouraging levels of key wellbeing indicators, according to a report from a pair of leading health researchers.

The results, courtesy of the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation and Deakin University’s Institute for Health Transformation found the vast majority of 9-12 year olds are getting enough sleep, practice a healthy diet with 84 per cent meeting physical activity guidelines.

VACCHO and IHT also found relatively low levels of excess screen time, and a correlation between eating well and higher social and emotional wellbeing.

Their Aboriginal Data and Action on Prevention Together report surveyed primary school students in eighteen local government areas of the state’s Great South Coast, Goulburn Valley and Ovens Murray regions in 2019.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are the future of the world’s oldest population, and in my 25-plus years working in Aboriginal health there has always been limited data that can inform and assist us with decision making around improving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in Victoria,” VACCHO chief executive Jill Gallagher said.

“Improving access to affordable healthy food is an important part of improving the holistic health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children – our future.”

Deakin University social worker and Gunditjmara woman Joleen Ryan said nutrition is playing a key role in a child’s quality of life.

While 76 per cent of kids are eating enough fruit, 79 per cent are avoiding fast food any more than once a week, the statistics found room for improvement in other areas.

Getting enough vegetables in their diet presented as a considerable concern, and almost half of the young participants hold a healthy weight.

Ms Gallagher stressed the need for Governments and funding bodies to prioritise self-determination to realise positive health outcomes in First Nations communities.

“ACCOs are knowledge holders when it comes to the health of their communities, and they need to be in the driver seat, to deliver self-determined, local programs centred on culture so that Aboriginal kids can grow up healthy and strong in their culture,” she said.

VACCHO and IHT plan to undertake the survey again in 2022.

The 2019 results were recently published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.