On Monday night ABC’s 4 Corners aired a story about Australian Indigenous women being brutally bashed and murdered. The report focused on the confronting reality of what is happening in Indigenous society right now – and it has been going on for years.

Prominent Indigenous women such as Dorinda Cox (Federal Greens Senator), Linda Burney (Labor’s Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs), Jacinta Price (Coalition member of federal parliament) and Dr Hannah McGlade (Member of the UN Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues) are but a few of the people trying with all their might to bring about real action by governments and the justice system to prevent these tragic events from continually occurring in plague proportions.

Why aren’t they getting the traction they should be getting? Because in the main, politicians, law enforcement agencies and the celebrity set just don’t care.

Two days ago in Perth, in broad daylight, 15 year-old Indigenous boy Cassius Turvey was walking home from school, dressed in his school uniform. He was racially abused, bashed and killed by an adult male in cold blood. The boy’s family and the Indigenous community are reeling and in shock that this happened, and the pain and hurt will continue for generations.

Can you imagine being a parent waiting for your child to return home from school, only to be told that he or she has been murdered and you will never get to tell them you love them again and hear them say that they love you? The thought of that is too painful to comprehend.

Where are the voices of outrage from the same celebrity set who have demanded an apology from Ms Rinehart because of something her father said 40 years ago and have proceeded to criticise and character assassinate her for someone else’s behaviour?

When it comes to Aboriginal women being bashed and murdered and Aboriginal children being bashed and murdered the celebrity set have little or nothing to say. No sense of outrage or demanding that justice be done.

The silence is deafening, because at the end of the day Aboriginal women and children being bashed and murdered is too real, too brutal and too confronting, and is therefore put in the too-hard basket; with the lid firmly closed so they don’t have to deal with the unpleasantness.

Instead they want to attack someone who has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into charities and Indigenous causes in an effort to make peoples lives better.

It’s time for everyone to start being honest about what are the most important priorities right now: How do we as a society collectively put pressure on governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure that Indigenous women and children can be safe, can be loved, and are able to live a decent life without fear of racism, violence or death?

Is it really too much to ask?

By Clinton Wolf, Managing Director of the National Indigenous Times

