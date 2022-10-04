The Brisbane Natives have won the women’s open division whilst Erub United claimed the men’s 2022 Queensland Murri Carnival trophy at Moreton Daily Stadium on Monday.

After losing multiple players to injury, the Natives pushed through the wet weather to decimate the Joan Smith Memorial team 32-nil.

Tawana Togo was awarded player of the match whilst Patrice Chambers earned player of the carnival.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d do it three-times,” Chambers said.

“Thank you so much for coming out and supporting womens Rugby Leage, it’s only gonna go further from here.”

The Joan Smith Memorial team may not have got the result they wanted, but coach Niccy Muller made it clear the club’s consistency was something to be proud of.

“The Highlanders are the only team that’s been in 10 grand finals at the QMC,” Muller said.

“As the founder of Highlanders (Joan Smith Memorial team) they’ve made me very proud.”

In the men’s, Erub United against the Coastal Blacks was a different story as United, lead by Captain Julian Christian, secured victory in the final moments, winning 28-26.

“That was a pressure kick, I’ve seen a couple of those miss and that’s due to us getting in the lead first,” Christian said.

Christian was named player of the match whilst the player of the carnival was Coastal Blacks’ Chris Woodbridge.

“It’s crazy aye,” player Yaza Stephen said.

“Especially for us boys coming all the way, representing every Island from the Torres Strait.

“I’m happy we could put a show on for the crowd, QMC too deadly.”