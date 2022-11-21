There was a time when Ethan Mulholland couldn’t run a few hundred metres without blowing hard.

The recovered alcoholic and drug addict now runs marathons and is a leader in his community.

The 30-year-old completed his greatest running feat this month as one of a number of Indigenous Marathon Foundation graduates from the oldest continuous culture in the world who followed the path of the marathon’s ancient birthplace.

The proud Gurindji man contended with the elevation of the course and the sun hitting his face for the first two hours, proudly carrying the name of his partner Tasma Rudeforth, who was forced to withdraw late from The Authentic Athens Classic Marathon.

“She had to pull out from the marathon due to health reasons just days before racing,” Mulholland said.

“I wrote her name, as well as my family, on the back of my hand and every time I felt the pain, I looked at it and all the pain went away.

“I put in extra effort knowing she had to watch on, as all the grads ran.

“When I crossed the finish line, I was feeling relief because that was up there with one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

The references on his left hand was also specifically to his mum Donna and dad Donald, who pulled their son out of a spiral that was leading towards inevitable premature death, and Donald’s parents that lived through and were a part of the Stolen Generation.

The strength of family played a role that led to Mulholland being admitted into The Glen, an Indigenous drug and alcohol rehabilitation service, and getting totally clean.

The next challenge was applying for an intake for the Indigenous Marathon Foundation and learning the life lessons from preparing to run a marathon from scratch.

After puffing early in his 5km trial to be accepted, Mulholland trained for a 10km run, then 15kms, 20kms and finally 30kms before one starry Alice Springs midnight during Covid-19 restrictions the diminutive runner from Sydney’s west ran out the 42.195kms.

“Five years ago, I would never picture a life like I’m living now,” Mulholland said.

“I knew there was more to life than drinking and using drugs after making the decision that I was over that lifestyle.

“I really fell into running, and now three marathons and three ultra-marathons later, I just hope that it sends a message that anyone who wants to know if there is a better life out there that are stuck in their addictions that there definitely is – I’m living proof.

“You have to surround yourself around the mob, who wants what is best for you, and be open minded and willing to learn, and change the way you live.”

Mulholland has lived mentor Rob de Castella’s adage that completing a first marathon is not the finish line, it’s the start line that he has applied over the past two years.

Now he is taking cues from the ancient Greek legend of Pheidippides, the messenger who inspired the race after having run to Athens to bring news of victory over the Persians in the battle of Marathon.

“I definitely will be taking in all the knowledge I learnt while being over here, which has made the marathon more meaningful to me, as I understand more about their culture,” he said.

“I never thought running could take one so far around my own country, as well as now the world, here in Greece.”

Mulholland is also a co-organiser of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation championships.

by Andrew Mathieson