Not even the NRL star power of Latrell Mitchell turning out for the Walgett Aboriginal Connection could intimidate Newcastle All Blacks from seizing the top prize at the NSW Koori Knockout on Monday.

The 22-16 final win in the sixth cutthroat game across four days at Bomaderry on the NSW South Coast resembled more of a marathon than a sprint which even pushed the Birrbay and Wiradjuri superstar to his limit.

Playing back in the centres, away from the customary South Sydney fullback role, the 25-year-old stumbled when opposite number Callum Briggs got onto the end of a pass in the 55th minute and found space.The All Blacks never looked like surrendering the lead from that point, ensuring a Newcastle side won for a third time in the past four competitions.

Briggs, the spiritual leader of the two-time champions, had earlier in the day set up a place at the men’s final in golden point against Namina Common Connection.

Walgett had entered the decider in the 50th year of the tournament as favourites to bring home a seventh title for the town of about 2000 people.

But the team heavily backed by the Rose brothers, including Manly cult hero George, had to defeat Bourke Warriors and Josh Addo-Carr in the quarters and Castlereagh with NRL trio Jesse Ramien, Braiden Burns and Ty Fuimaono in the semis to get there.

Through that journey, Mitchell scored twice against Rabbitohs teammate Cody Walker’s Bundjalung Baygal Warriors.

Amid a final with deep NRL experience in both lineups, Ben Barba put Walgett on the board first in the 13th minute courtesy of a left step on approach to the line.

But the Novocastrians added the next 12 points after Cuban Piper and Briggs crossed in the space of six minutes on the back of high bombs bouncing favourably.

Barba broke two tackles and drew another two defenders to secure Walgett’s second try in the corner soon after the interval, but crucially spilled a ball from a kick in the 68th minute that all but fell into the arms of a diving Adrian Davis close to the line.

Halfback Ben Jones desperately went over as Mitchell’s conversion edged his side to within six points entering the final 90 seconds, but the All Blacks heading into a last scrum slowed the final minute of the clock down to hold on.

Dunghutti Connexions caused an 8-6 upset over two-time winners Newcastle Yowies in the women’s final where massive hits were the order in a battle of the defences.

Blacktown Red Belly Warriors won the under-17 boys’ final 28-10 against Combined Countries.

Cabbage Tree Island, from the flood hit regions of Northern NSW, won an emotional under-17 girls’ final 16-8 against South Taree.

La Perouse took home the under-15 boys’ title in a tough game over Blacktown 16-12.

Waterloo Storm claimed the under-15 girls’ final with a resounding 42-0 win against Gadhu Sisters.