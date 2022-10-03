Recently retired Essendon favourite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is reportedly eyeing a return to football with rival clubs circling for his signature.

Speaking on AFL Trade Radio’s Early Trade, Matthew Lloyd said McDonald-Tipungwuti was at the Bombers’ best-and-fairest awards on Monday night and has signalled his desire for a second crack after abruptly retiring early in the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old failed to play a senior game since round 21 the previous year, hanging up the boots after struggling with injury and unable to get back to full fitness.

Llyod said Essendon was “very keen” to re-sign the Tiwi Islands product before dropping the bombshell a West Australian rival looms as his likely destination.

“He is contemplating a return back to football to play AFL next year,” Lloyd said.

“Essendon are very keen for him to rejoin Essendon but leading the race to have Anthony next year is the Fremantle Dockers.

“(He is) considering a move to Western Australia to play for Fremantle if he does decide that he’s going to put the work in and play AFL football again.

“Fremantle are leading the race currently.”

The shift would be a shock move after cementing himself as a fan favourite in the red and black after six years and 126 games at Tullamarine.

A pair of First Nations stars have already made moves in the early stages of off-season.

On Friday, Karl Amon officially became a Hawk after first signalling his want to move away

from Port Adelaide earlier in the season.

Amon crossed over as an unrestricted free agent to ink a four-year deal with Hawthorn.

The Power received a compensation draft-pick in return.

Young-gun Bobby Hill got his long-waited move to Victoria signing-on with Collingwood after initially seeking a trade from GWS to Essendon last year.

Hill endured an interrupted 2022 undertaking surgery and rehab for a shock testicular cancer diagnosis before returning to the Giants’ VFL side to round out the year.

The 22 year old finalised his switch to the Magpies on Monday.

“It feels amazing to be on board and play at a big club like Collingwood,” Hill said.

“They’re on the way up and that’s something I want to be a part of.”

GWS received a second-round draft pick for the upcoming draft and future pick for Hill.