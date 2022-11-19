Community members joined with family and friends of Clinton Lockyer in Roebourne on Saturday to join the search for the missing 30-year-old man.

Mr Lockyer was last seen in the Roebourne and Karratha area on Monday 31 October.

His brother-in-law Michael Rickards said the whole community was concerned for his welfare.

“We would like the community to come together to find this young man,” he said.

“He has been missing since the 31st and his family are very worried about him, especially his mum and dad.”

Mr Rickards said the effort was a community-led search.

“Our families are getting together to go look for this boy. We can all come together in Roebourne to support the family.”

It is understood FMG are assisting the search with the provision of drones and off-road vehicles.

Mr Lockyer, who is about 170cm tall, with a medium build, short black hair, black beard and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black and red polo shirt, tan coloured shorts, and thongs.

It is believed may be in the Roebourne, Karratha, Carnarvon or Geraldton areas.

Anyone who can assist in the search can contact Karratha Police on 131 444.