The New South Wales Coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Kamilaroi-Dunghutti man Ricky “Dougie” Hampson Jr. who died in August 2021 of perforated ulcers hours after he being discharged from Dubbo Base Hospital. Rather than being thoroughly examined and given a scan, the 36-year-old father of eight was sedated, given painkillers, monitored, discharged, and told by hospital staff to go home and “drink water”. At a media conference on Monday morning, his father Ricky Hampson Sr. and mother Lydia Chatfield were joined by his sister Anita Chatfied and aunt Mary Chatfield in giving a statement.

“This decision has granted us a feeling of relief – for us a weight has been lifted – but this is just the first step,” the family said.



“Nothing will bring back our son but we will now get answers and find out the truth about what happened in the time leading up to his death.

“We hope the inquest will reveal what led to our son being denied the diagnosis and treatment he deserved at Dubbo Hospital and why he was treated with bias.” Mr Hampson Jr’s family said the inquest was desperately needed to give answers and drive change in the health system.

“So many of our people continue to die from avoidable deaths and no-one has ever been held accountable,” the family said.

“Enough is enough and this needs to change. I don’t want any more of my community to die due to lack of care and bias in Australia.

“We are all asking for accountability for the mistreatment of our son and for change in the Health System towards First Nations People in this country, so we can all feel safe in seeking medical help.” There is currently an investigation underway into the deaths of three young Aboriginal women in Queensland in 2019 after receiving inadequate medical care. A number of high profile recent cases have seen Indigenous people denied proper medical care, leading to their death, including Ms Dhu in South Hedland in 2014. Last year an inquest into the death of 27-year-old Wiradjuri woman Naomi Williams at Tumut Hospital found implicit bias led to the hospital’s clear and ongoing inadequacies in her care. In 2020 Queensland’s Office of the Health Ombudsman issued a damning report on the conduct of Bamaga Hospital surrounding the death of six-year-old Torres Strait Islander boy, Charlie Gowa, in 2017. Mr Hampson Jr’s family said those responsible for his treatment must be held to account.

“There were a lot of things that went wrong. The hospital just ignored him, they judged him on his presentation and the way he looked,” they said.

