Michael Walters is set to slot straight back into the Dockers lineup for Sir Doug Nicholls round following a frustrating week on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old was forced out of his side’s round nine clash due to health and safety protocols during surging COVID cases in WA which have devastated cross-town rivals West Coast.

Affectionately christened Sonny, the All-Australian is sure to brighten up a forward line licking their wounds after failing to penetrate the scoreboard in their upset loss to a resurgent Gold Coast last Sunday.

The Dockers will hope the addition of Walters will see them back onto the winners list following a red-hot start to 2022.

His return for round 10 couldn’t be more appropriate.

"It makes me feel at home, it's pretty special" 💜 Players and Staff from the Club came together this morning to take part in a smoking ceremony, celebrating Sir Doug Nicholls Round and our incredible Indigenous jumper. #KalyakoorlWalyalup pic.twitter.com/CLc2IBInzX — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) May 19, 2022

The Noongar man helped design the Indigenous guernsey his side will run out in for their clash against Collingwood with the help of Peter Farmer Designs.

Sonny and Peter Farmer Jr’s grandparents were cousins, while the latter has family ties to West Australian footy legend Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer.

Walters is the first current AFL player to help develop a Fremantle Indigenous jumper.

“I’m so proud and honoured to play a part in designing an Indigenous jumper for Fremantle,” he said.

“There are strong ties and traditions at Fremantle with the Farmer family and throughout the AFL so, I thought it was only right to get those guys involved.”

The Dockers take on Collingwood for the first week of Sir Doug Nicholls round at 3:30pm WST Sunday in Perth.