Indigenous basketball star Patty Mills may live 7,500km from his island home these days, but that doesn’t mean he has left his cultural practices behind.

Four time Olympian, NBA champion and prominent Indigneous Australian Patty Mills touched down on Australian soil to commence his national tour this week.

Even though he resides in Hawaii, Mills still finds a way to keep traditional customs and practices a part of his daily life.

Whether it’s through spear fishing or making damper in banana leaves, it is important for Mills to stay connected to his culture.

“I’m an island boy at heart. I grew up on the dinghy, in the water with a hand reel,” Mills said.

“My connection to country, uniquely enough, has come in the place of now-home for me and my wife, in Hawaii.

“In any environment you put me in, whether it is my culture or the Spurs or the Nets, this is who I am.”

Mills and his team are touring across Australia hosting basketball camps and live conversations where Mills can be interact with fans.

The Muralag Torres Strait Islander man on his father’s side and Kokatha Aboriginal man on his mother’s side is currently a shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets.

“It’s been a huge couple of years and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to go back to

my roots to deliver an immersive experience to be felt and enjoyed both on and off the court,” Mills said.

Speaking at his Brisbane event, Mills’ detailed how the Boomers came together in their bronze medal performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We needed to go to greater depths to understand what it means to truly represent Australia,” Mills said.

“Before the camp (Rio 2016 Olympics) all the players flew into Uluru and it was kind of like a team excursion… just seeing 12-15 grown men in tears so-to-speak reconnecting with the country.”

“Whatever happens on this journey, this is where we’re going to start and we’re going to enjoy the process.”

On his idols, Mills said Cathy Freeman had gone from being an inspiration to a close friend and role model.

Mills said Freeman told him the younger generation was now looking to him to be their new source of inspiration.

Mills continued the conversation with a series of anecdotes surrounding his status as a leader and member of the community.

“I take tremendous pride in being a leader. I am always finding ways to stay grounded because you can’t change direction mid-air,” Mills said.

Mills drove home the notion of patience and persistence as it relates to the individual person and what they want to achieve in life.

The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed Mills to a two-year contract worth 13.2m. Mills will continue playing Basketball until it’s time to hang up the sneakers and continue his journey.