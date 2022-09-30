Rangers in Far North Queensland are using artificial intelligence and drones to monitor animals and nature on their Country.

Rangers from the Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation are learning about how to use AI on Country and are training to get their drone licenses as well.

AI and drone technology is being used as a way to digitise Western Yalanji cultural heritage.

Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation executive officer Brad Grogan said from this training, the rangers have learnt how to monitor Country from above.

“We’re able to count how many trees, what tree species, what wee species are on Country using these drones,” he said.

“And so we’re able to keep an eye on our progress visually from the air.

“And that’s information we can use or hand on.”

Currently, the rangers are working on conservation of the djungarr (northern quolls) on the Brooklyn Nature Reserve.

Western Yalanji rangers have set up artificial dens to draw the djungarr back to their original habitats.

Mr Grogan said using this technology has been far more useful in understanding djungarr habitats.

“It’s amazing the technology that’s available these days,” he said.

“We can see everything which runs over Country and see exactly the lay of the land and what the quolls prefer.

“And it just helps out a lot instead of trying to do a lot of on ground work, you can just check up on the air.”

In the future, Mr Grogan said rangers hoped to use some of this technology to draw in tourists and help people interact with their Country digitally.

“We’re trying to digitise all of our cultural heritage so we can have online tourism,” he said.

“Press on a northern quoll image and it’ll tell you all about it, the names, and what we’re doing to protect it.

“We want to make this interactive so anybody can get onto our website and go for a tour through our Country.”

Mr Grogan said they hoped to digitally train more and more rangers with drone and AI technology to look after Country and make this an interactive space for others.