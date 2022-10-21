For Indigenous life-long rugby league fan Craig Cannane, the only difference between playing the game he loved as a kid and now into his late forties is swapping studded boots for wheels and suburban grounds for the international stage.

After a motorbike accident aged 19, Cannane has been paraplegic for 30 years.

It has not stopped him carving out a catalogue of athletic success.

Cannane first found a passion for wheelchair basketball, which he pursued for the better part of three decades.

That was until touring English and French sides introduced Cannane to a modified version of rugby league in 2008.

So close was it to the game he grew up playing the change of allegiance was inevitable.

“Within five minutes I was like where do I sign,” Cannane said.

“The light bulb lit up and I just pretty well stopped playing basketball at a high level and

took on rugby league.

“It’s all the same concept; passing ball backwards, tapping, tackling.

“It’s hard contact even though we’re going for tags.

“It’s metal on metal.”

Cannane headed to the UK on Monday24/10 to compete in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with the Australian Wheelaroos for his third attempt at bringing home the trophy.

It will also be his first alongside 26-year-old son, Cory.

Both Cannane’s don the red V for St George in the NSW league.

Through playing together the pair have formed a close bond, Cory joining as an able-bodied teammate and working up to international honours by 2019.

Unlike most wheelchair sports, the rugby league variety allows for all abilities and genders to take to the field.

Cory said it was a “dream come true” to head overseas and compete with his dad.

“To be able to share that experience and play for the same country overseas is it’s definitely going to shed a couple of tears,” he said.

For the first time, wheelchair rugby league contributes to a full-scale world cup with the mens, women’s and wheelchair tournaments hosted side-by-side.

“It’s the Kangaroos, the Jillaroos and the Wheelaroos,” Craig said.

“That’s three trophies to go over and try and claim and bring back home.”

Win or lose, returning to rugby league and copping the bumps and bruises serves as the greatest achievement.

“For many people that a disabled, especially if they born with their disability, they can only admire from watching (football),” Craig said.

“But now you know, the doors open.

“You can play rugby league now not just watch it.

“You can go in participate and play the game to almost what is played out on the field on a grass field it’s just on a timber field, and half the size.”

The Wheelaroos kick off their world cup matches against Ireland in London on Sunday, November 6.